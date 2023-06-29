'I mean thousands and thousands': Macon business owner affected by nearby business fire

The owner is trying to save what he can from his unit on Pio Nono Avenue after a fire destroyed items he's been collecting for years.

MACON, Ga. — A man says a business fire 13WMAZ told you about earlier this month also affected him.

Brian Boyd is trying to save what he can from his unit on Pio Nono Avenue after a fire destroyed items he's been collecting for years.

Boyd used this space as storage for all of the items he sold at pop up thrift sales.

He says he had plans to turn it into a walk-in thrift shop.

The fire started in the Doggie Dogs Hotdog Stand connected to Boyd's unit.

By the time the fire crews out the flames out, much of Boyd's collection has burned or was covered in soot and ash.

"They were collectible, they had value. I had thousands of postage stamps, thousands of coins, Pokémon cards, dungeons and dragons, beanie babies, books, magazines, I mean thousands and thousands," Boyd said.

Boyd is still trying to see if he can salvage any of the larger pieces of art and antiques.

He also started a GoFundMe to help with the recovery process.

The owner of Doggie Dogs Hotdog Stand, Antonio Walker, hoped his business would be a place where kids and families could get a tasty, affordable meal.

Earlier this month, Walker let his air fryers heat up while he ran out to get ingredients for the day.

“As I was turning into Sam's [Club], there's a guy that works there also. He said the whole building was on fire,” he says.

Walker never expected to lose his home, where he lived with his eight-year-old son, and business in one day.