Macon business owner donates lifejackets to Amerson River Park after drownings in area

“We wanted to do what we could to make this place even more fun, and, most importantly, safe,” Deo Oliver from Quick Kill Pest Services said.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — In the wake of several drowning deaths at Amerson River Park and at other popular swimming locations in the area, one Central Georgia business owner is taking steps to promote swimming safety.

Deo Oliver is the owner of Quick Kill Pest Services. He donated 12 lifejackets to the park on behalf of his business.

“We wanted to do what we could to make this place even more fun, and, most importantly, safe,” Oliver said.

Oliver wants to make other donations and challenges other local businesses to follow his example.

“I really enjoy giving, I enjoy doing what I can to help other people,” Oliver said. “I was raised that, if you can help, you help.”

Local experts say that rivers and lakes can be unpredictable and wearing a lifejacket can help you stay safe while in the water.