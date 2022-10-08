'And just do better in life': Macon business owner plans to be a role model for Central Georgia kids

In addition to building his business, he also wants to give back by helping Central Georgia kids learn a skill, while earning extra cash.

MACON, Ga. — One Macon man says he wants to be a positive role model, while helping kids get a new life skill.

For years Benjamin Reid detailed cars without a store front. He and his business partner now have one in Macon for Greenwood Bottom Auto Detailing.

In addition to building their business he says they also want to give back by helping Central Georgia kids learn a skill, while earning extra cash.

"When kids have a positive role model it will help their self esteem, it helps them to want to do better, be better and just do better in life," Reid said.

Growing up Reid had positive role models in his life.

"He worked hard and that makes us want to work hard because we were looking at him as the provider. So that makes you want to be positive for your family in the future," Reid said.

His mentor has passed away but he wants to be the same positive figure for others.

"Most youth are getting killed more now than back in the day. Why not give them an avenue to give them something positive like pick up a wash bucket and wash cars, so they can make money for themselves and be taught how to make money for themselves," Reid says.

In September his business will get kids from elementary, middle and high school to come and learn how to detail cars. The kids get paid per car.

Reid hopes the kids will learn a lifelong skill so they may be able to start their own business some day.

Reid's son, Jalen Wilson, is a senior in college. He plans on helping his father with teaching the kids how to detail cars and offering some inspiration.

"Sometimes you may steer off course, but the role model could set an example for you and then you can set an example for those younger than you," Wilson said.

The program starts In September, at Reid's new brick and mortar auto shop at 1870 Martin Luther King Boulevard in Macon.

You can email Greenwood Bottom Auto Detailing to sign your child up for the program at Greenwoodbottomautodetailing@gmail.com.