MACON, Ga. — Local businesses in Macon are enjoying the celebration of St. Patrick's Day.
Enjoying the traditions of the Irish holiday is something everyone can get behind.
The businesses in the downtown area added different specials and sales to celebrate the day.
Restaurants like Parish on Cherry Street celebrated the green event by adding new St. Patrick's Day themes to their menu.
Parish Owner Chrissy Lee discussed the new items on the menu and how they appreciate the business of everyone who stopped by.
"For St. Paddy's Day, we have a special we're doing -- corned beef and cabbage, Reuben, and green beer, and we have live music tonight," Lee said. "Whether it's to stop in and get something to go, or if it's just coming in to get a cocktail, or coming in to get a quick bite to eat, we really do want people to feel comfortable. I want them happy to be here and we show our appreciation by just taking great care of you."
Parish and other downtown restaurants continued the specials throughout the evening.