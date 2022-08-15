'We're glad to see you here': Macon businesses near Mercer expect profit increase as students return

Businesses will see from 50 to 60 percent increase in profits.

MACON, Ga. — Nearly 42,000 students are returning to the Mercer University campus for the start of classes next Tuesday. For businesses near the college, that means a big increase in profits.

“We see almost a 60 percent drop when students leave,” says Carl Fambro, owner of Francar’s Buffalo Wings.

“For the summer, sales actually cut in half almost,” says Mary Katherine Stewart, Chief Marketing Officer for Z Beans Coffee.



Francar's Buffalo Wings started serving the Mercer community in 2009. They often work with Mercer Athletics and Greek Life and have good business. Fambro says aside from the summer breaks, supply chain shortages and inflation have made it hard on local businesses.



“You always get by in the food business, and now, that’s especially true,” Fambro says



But he’s hopeful that students return will be helpful.



“The profit margin was already raising thin and it's even thinner now. You can see through it, so I’m hoping that the volume will help offset that some,” he adds.



Z Beans is the campus coffee shop and study hub, and they say they love supporting from within the family.



“Z Beans was founded by a Mercer student, I myself was a Mercer student, most of our workers are Mercer students, honestly, so we really like to try to give back to that community because they gave so much to us,” adds Stewart.

This year, they are planning for more student involvement.

“This year, we're also going to try and keep continuing to work with the Greek Life organizations. We're going to try and do some custom drinks with them, and we always do profit shares and donate to their nonprofits as well,” she adds.



The businesses also want to give a warm welcome to the freshmen.



“One, we're glad to see you here. and we hope you have a great four years. We want you to graduate and leave here in ’26, ‘27 after having four fantastic years here. I hope to see you every day at Francar’s -- stop by on our college nights,” says Fambro.

“Class of 2026, the freshmen coming in, you’re not going to find a better coffee place. It’s the easiest one for you to get to. You get a student discount after 4 on weekdays, weekends is always student discount. You are supporting a Mercer family if you come to Z beans.

Both businesses say they look forward to providing a great community for the students. Be on the lookout for welcome events in Mercer Village as students return to campus.

You can follow Z Beans on social media @zbeanscoffee.