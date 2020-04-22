MACON, Ga. — As the country grapples with the economic impact of COVID-19, some Bibb County businesses have found some help.

Blake Sullivan and Kathy McArthur collaborated to grant forgivable loans to Macon's small businesses.

It's called the Macon 30 Day Fund. Businesses can apply to get up to $3,000 in forgivable loans from the fund.

The group raised $100,000 to support local merchants, and on Wednesday fund gave their first checks away to 13 business owners.

Organizers and owners alike say it's much-needed right now.

"You could get up to $3,000, so every little bit helps, as you've seen by the people who've been here today," said Bryan Nichols with the fund. "It was kind of nice to see them come and have a little bit of cash to help them continue on."

Owner of Reboot Retrocade and Bar Whitney Boyer says the money really benefits their workers.

"This will really help as a little bit of money to get us through that time and keep our employees on healthcare. So we really appreciate the Macon 30 Day Fund and everything they're doing for Macon small businesses and downtown in particular," she said.

The fund still needs help raising money to support more businesses. You can donate on their website.

Businesses looking to apply for loans can do so here.

RELATED: Macon 30 Day Fund for small businesses sees nearly 100 applications

RELATED: Small business owners can receive up to $3,000 with 'Macon 30 Day Fund' loan

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.