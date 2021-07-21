Macon businesses to help students with back-to-school supply giveaway

The event is scheduled for this Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at X-Art Lounge on Cherry Street.

MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia parents can get some help preparing for the upcoming school year.

This weekend, they'll have a chance to get free school supplies in Macon.

Darius Boone along with two other businesses are partnering together to make it happen.

The goal of the event is to ensure students return to classroom with the tools they need to succeed.

At the supply drive, you can get a free book bag and school supplies.

You'll also find a live DJ on site to enjoy along with a pop-up sneaker shop.

"I just know a lot of kids would really appreciate someone caring that, 'Hey, making sure I have a book bag' -- you know, the basics for school," said X-Art Lounge owner Tiara Groce.

"A lot of businesses don't have that, so I wanted to show my kids what it feels like to give back to people, show them that it's OK to get out here in the streets and honor people in the Macon community," Sparkle Hair Care owner Jerrica Barnes said.

