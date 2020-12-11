Macon businesses plan 'Cranksgiving' bike ride- scavenger hunt to collect canned goods

Cranksgiving is a nationwide event. Bike Tech Macon and Fall Line Brewing Company will host it for the first time in Macon.

MACON, Ga. — Bike Tech Macon and Fall Line Brewing Company are partnering to bring Cranksgiving to Macon this Saturday.

"Cranksgiving is a food drive that happens all over the world," said Bike Tech owner Elizabeth Schorr.

Participants will riding to nearby stores, or even their own homes, to gather canned goods to bring back to the starting location and donate. People will get points for things, like riding far distances or carrying multiple cans.

The free event is for both individuals or groups. People will bring their bikes to Fall Line Brewing at 567 Plum Street for check-in at 1 p.m.

"All kinds of riders, families, commuters, anybody," Schorr said.

Fall Line Brewing owner Kaitlynn Kressin says she was happy to partner with Bike Tech for the event.

"We love supporting other local businesses," she said. "I love supporting the local community. It's a really great event for a really great cause and we're always down for a good time."

"Cranksgiving is for everybody. It's a fun, safe, great ride around our city to collect canned goods for a good cause. Families, all ages, we hope everybody comes out. We're expecting riders from all over Middle Georgia," Schorr said.

Rules will be provided for riders, and the riders with the most points at the end will win prizes.

If you don't have a bike or can't participate, donations will still be accepted at Bike Tech Macon at 3003 Vineville Ave or at Fall Line Brewing the day of the event.

All donations go to the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, who will be present at the event. Schorr says they are "excited."

Masks and social distancing are encouraged during check-in. Directions around Macon will also be provided.

"You won't want to miss it, it'll be fun," Schorr said.