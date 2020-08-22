Macon businesses to offer free back-to-school giveaway

The event will be held on August 29, free book bags, haircuts and food boxes will be given to people who register.

Peach State Health Plan is partnering with Sun Valley Barbershop and Starting Five Brotherhood in Macon to give back to the community on August 29.

The first annual curbside back-to-school event will be held at 3422 Jeffersonville Road.

Peach State health will supply free book bags, along with school supplies.

Sun Valley Barbershop will provide free haircuts, but there is a limit, so they'll be handing out vouchers the day of the event.

Food boxes will be provided by Starting Five Brotherhood.

Owner of Sun Valley Barbershop Jerome Finney says this is a difficult time for everybody.

"I just felt like it was a solution based effort to help our young people get geared and ready for an education, and I would just like to say to the community, let's pull together and make sure that we do our parts," Finney said.