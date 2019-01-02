A Macon businessman was convicted Friday of defrauding the Bibb school district out of millions in a computer deal.

Dave Carty and his partner, Isaac Culver, were accused of swindling the school district out of $3.7 million, while giving them unusable technology in return.

Carty faced 13 charges, including fraud and money laundering charges. He was found guilty on one count of wire fraud.

He was found guilty Friday after a four-day trial.

By email, U.S. Attorney Charles Peeler called Carty and Culver greedy businessmen who stole from the school system.

He wrote, "The damage done was more than money. These individuals stole the opportunity for an improved education for Bibb County school children."

A jury last summer convicted Culver fraud and other charges and sentenced him to more than seven years in prison.

Carty is the third Macon businessman to go on trial in the past year in a school-related corruption case.

In October, Cliffard Whitby was acquitted of charges that he paid bribes to Superintendent Romain Dallemand.

Dallemand testified against all three men and has also pleaded guilty to tax fraud for failing to report that bribe money as income.

He is scheduled to be sentenced later this month in federal court in Florida.