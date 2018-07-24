After 7 days of trial proceedings, jury deliberation finished Tuesday morning in the federal fraud case of Isaac Culver and his company, Progressive Consulting Technologies.

The jury found Culver guilty of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, 10 counts of wire fraud, one count of mail fraud and conspiracy to launder.

Culver and his tech company Progressive Consulting Technologies, Inc., defrauded the Bibb County School District out of $3.7 million dollars while giving them unusable technology in return.

Culver did this by using a third party company, CompTech, as a pass through for the purchase. He further disguised the sale as being done through the General Services Administration.

Culver’s crimes date back to 2012, when the school district hired him and PCTI as the technical project manager to upgrade their technology system.

Because of Culver’s actions, the school district ended up with nearly 15,000 unusable devices that are still sitting in a warehouse.

While the prosecution described the crime as a simple “fraud and cover-up,” defense attorneys John and Edward Garland argued Culver gave the school district exactly what they paid for.

The court is awaiting sentencing from Judge Marc Treadwell.

"The jury reached the correct verdict today," said Deputy Criminal Chief Danial Bennett with the United States Attorney's Office. "We are now shifting our focus to the codefendant in the case, so we cannot comment further at this time. We are satisfied justice has been rendered to Culver and Progressive Consulting Technologies."

Culver is released with a bond and will not be taken into custody on Tuesday.

Culver's co-defendant and business partner, Dave Carty, is awaiting trial.

