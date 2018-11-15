Macon businessman Isaac Culver, 48, was sentenced to seven years and three months in prison Thursday.

After a seven-day trial in July, Culver was found guilty of defrauding the Bibb County School District out of $3.7 million dollars, while giving them unusable technology in return.

He did this by using a third party company, CompTech, as a pass-through for the technology purchase. He further disguised the sale as being done through the General Services Administration.

Culver is convicted of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, 10 counts of wire fraud, one count of mail fraud and conspiracy to launder the proceeds of unlawful activity.

In addition, Culver will have to serve three years supervised released, with his company, PCTI, sentenced to five years probation and a $500,000 fine.

Culver's co-defendant and business partner, Dave Carty, is awaiting trial.

