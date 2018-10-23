A group of 30 Macon business men say they want to see changes in how Bibb County is run before more businesses get driven out.

Freeman Lester owns Metro Realty on Pio Nono Avenue. After decades in real estate, he says two years of tax increases made it harder for him to do business.

That's why he joined BLLD -- Business Leaders Leading and Developing.

The group gathered at the Macon Bibb commission chambers Tuesday asking for spending changes.

“I’m standing up here asking you to make them, not put them off for another year,” said Sullivan.

Blake Sullivan represents the group.

Some of their requests include:

Requiring county employees to pay into their own pension plan

Freezing county wages

Privatizing some county services

Limiting SPLOST spending on recreation centers that requires additional staffing.

County's financial advisor Matthew Arrington agrees with most of the changes.

“This county is one of the only counties within the state, but also in the U.S. that pays 100 percent of the employee’s pension contribution plan,” said Arrington

“All of a sudden, you're going to change the rule. It's hard to do that,” said Reichert.

Mayor Robert Reichert suggests a pension contribution plan from anywhere from 2 to 6 percent of an employee's salary, but for new employees not current ones.

Lester says they’re trying to encourage the business owners of Macon to get involved to come to the meetings.

