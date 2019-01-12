MACON, Ga. — The legendary Capricorn Studios is reopening as Mercer Music at Capricorn on Monday and Tuesday.

RELATED: 'There's a lot more music to be made here:' Chuck Leavell recalls history of Capricorn Studios

Mercer University and Creek Media are hosting two days of events in celebration of the rebirth.

Here's everything you need to know.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 2

An invite-only VIP Party will be held at the studio location on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard from 6-9 p.m.

Parking will be limited. Mercer suggests using Uber or Lyft.

If you are driving, there will be metered parking along the streets surrounding Capricorn and parking garages on Poplar Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard next to the Douglass Theatre.

RELATED: Mercer announces events to celebrate reopening of Capricorn Sound Studios

Free parking is also available behind Visit Macon and along 5th Street on either side of Plum Street.

Mercer Music at Capricorn Who's as excited as we are about our grand opening? 🙋‍♂️ We invite all of you to our Tuesday, Dec. 3, dedication and open house. This event is FREE and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. Now, let's get some of the...

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3

Mercer Music at Capricorn Grand Re-opening

Starting at 2 p.m. at 530 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, the public can enjoy a free event with musical performances and studio tours.

The event will be held in the tent set up behind the studio. Musical performances and speakers will last through 3:30 p.m., and tours will start after then.

Everything wraps up around 6 p.m. Here's a few people that will take the stage:

Jimmy Hall and Friends - Alabama-native Hall is the lead singer of the band Wet Willie, one of the groups to record at the original Capricorn Sound Studios in the 1970s. Their best-known song, "Keep On Smilin'", reached No. 10 on the charts in 1974. Hall will also be appearing at the Capricorn Revival concert later Tuesday night at Macon City Auditorium.

Magnolia Moon - Magnolia Moon is made up of two pairs of brothers. They've set their roots down right here in Macon, and their latest release was their self-titled album this year.

RELATED: The future of Macon music: Meet Magnolia Moon

The Otis Redding Foundation's Dream Choir and Mercer's Robert McDuffie Center for Strings will also be performing.

For a full list of performers for this event, click here. As far as parking, it will be the same as the VIP party.

Capricorn Revival

A sold-out show featuring some of Southern Rock's greatest will start at 8 p.m. at Macon City Auditorium.

The lineup was hand-picked by former Allman Brothers Band member and current Rolling Stones music director, Chuck Leavell, along with the president of Creek Media and the Moonhanger Group, Wes Griffith.

A few special guests and performers include:

The Randall Bramblett Band - This band will serve as the main performer for the night, and Chuck Leavell will be right beside them. Front man and multi-instrumentalist Randall Bramblett of Jesup, Georgia, has performed with Southern Rock legends like The Allman Brothers Band and Widespread Panic. His latest album release was Juke Joint at the Edge of the World in 2017.

Marcus King - Described as a "guitar phenom" by The Washington Post, Marcus King is a 23-year-old from Greenville, South Carolina. He's joined singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton on stage, and his debut solo album, El Dorado, comes out Jan. 17. King and his close-knit group of friends make up The Marcus King Band. They'll also be performing at the Macon City Auditorium on Dec. 28.

Brent Cobb - Cobb is a Grammy-nominated Georgia native. His most-recent album release was Providence Canyon in 2018, named for a gorge near Columbus, Georgia. He's toured with Chris Stapleton and Margo Price.

Lamar Williams, Jr. - Williams was born right here in Macon. Being the son of Lamar Williams, Sr., the former bassist for The Allman Brothers Band and Sea Level, he's made a name for himself through his work with the band Revival. Now, he's the lead singer of Les Brers.

Berry Oakley, Jr. - Oakley is the son of the founding bassist for The Allman Brothers Band. He's continued his father's legacy by songwriting, recording, and playing multiple instruments.

Duane Betts - Duane is the son of Allman Brothers Band guitarist Dickey Betts. He grew up on the road with the band and picked up electric guitar. When he's not onstage with his dad’s band, Dickey Betts and Great Southern, you can catch him as the touring guitarist for Dawes or in the Allman Betts Band.

John Bell - Bell is the lead singer and rhythm guitarist for the Athens, Georgia band Widespread Panic. The group is widely known across America and continues to sell out some of the world's largest venues, including 60 shows at Red Rocks in Colorado and at least 20 shows at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Click here to see our complete coverage on Capricorn and artists who recorded there.

RELATED: Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex software lab coming to old Capricorn Records building

RELATED: 'Capricorn was a place where the lightning struck:' Mercer works to renovate Macon's historic studio

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.