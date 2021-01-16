Macon car club donates items to Brookdale Warming Center, volunteers still needed

The center is asking for volunteers to do one of three things, sign-in guests, sort and organize through donations or help serve meals.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon car club spent Saturday morning giving back to those in need at the Brookdale Warming Center.

Members of the Mak'n Power Car Club dropped off bottles of water, pillows and blankets.

Founder Regineald Fennelle says this situation has touched his heart.

"It's real. Say, they don't have anywhere to go, that's the harshest part about it... it's tragic. That's what really motivates us to want to do more for the community, you know, we come together as people, as one, we can do a lot for our community," he said.

Fennelle says he also wants to clear the air on car clubs.

"We're trying to make a positive outlook for car clubs, because it's several car clubs in Macon, we don't won't everybody to think it's all bad," he said.

If you'd like to help, the director of the Warming Center says their focus right now is getting volunteers in there.

You can sign-in guests, sort and organize through donations or help serve meals.