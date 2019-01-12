MACON, Ga. — A Macon storefront is damaged after a driver drove through it Sunday afternoon.

It happened at City G.E.A.R. off Gray Highway, in the retail strip mall across from the Walmart.

Sergeant Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said it was an accident, and the driver received minor injuries.

Just this year, 13WMAZ has reported on a few other, similar incidents.

In June, an 80-year-old man drove through the 20's Pub on Riverside Drive, injuring two people inside. He was arrested and charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, one count of felony damage to property, and DUI.

In July, a Bibb County Sheriff's Office patrol car plowed through the front of a Macon gas station on Riverside Drive. The sheriff's office said the deputy was trying to hit the brake instead of the gas pedal.

And in October, a 33-year-old man was arrested after driving his truck into the Exxon gas station on Dellwood Drive. He was charged with aggravated assault, one count of criminal damage to property, two counts of hit and run, and possession of meth.

