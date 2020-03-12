Macon car wash armed robbery suspect arrested minutes after robbery

A patrol deputy heard the BOLO go out over the radio and saw the suspect down the road

MACON, Ga. — A 50-year-old man is being held without bond after an armed robbery Thursday morning.

According to a news release, deputies responded to an armed robbery in progress at the Fountain Car Wash at 965 Gray Highway around 9 a.m.

It was reported to deputies that a man, later identified as 50-year-old Robert Tufts, tried to steal a backpack blower from the business and that flashed a gun when an employee tried to approach him.

The man left the scene and went in the direction of Fort Hill. A deputy on patrol heard the BOLO issued over the radio and took the man into custody on Center Street minutes later.

The release says the deputy recovered the backpack blower and Daisy BB gun.

Tufts was taken to the Bibb County jail and charged with armed robbery. He is being held without bond.

Anyone with information in the case can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.