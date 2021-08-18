Macon car wash hosting free car show, fundraiser Saturday

MACON, Ga. — Tommy's Express Car Wash is hosting a free car show and fundraiser in Macon Saturday.
They're partnering with Boss Ryderz and plan to donate 10 percent of their sales to the Brookdale Warming Center.
Assistant site manager Victoria Mountney says the event is their way of helping people through these difficult times in the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's just one of those things that I think hits home with everybody. I don't think there's anybody here that doesn't feel like this last year has been incredibly difficult, and I would like to say I'm not overly emotional about it necessarily, but it is definitely something I hold dear to myself and my heart," Mountney said.
If you want to contribute to the fundraiser, you can stop by Tommy's Car Wash on Riverside Drive in Macon this Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.