Local organizations gathered at Macon City Hall to celebrate trees planted and the beautification of Macon.

MACON, Ga. — Thursday, a few Macon organizations took some time to celebrate Arbor Day.

Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful and its partners met at Macon City Hall to honor each organization for being a part of Arbor Day.

The groups came together to plant eight trees down the street from the City Hall and members of each spoke highly of the work they had.

Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful Executive Director Caroline Childs discussed why the meeting was special for the beautification of Macon.

"It is such a wonderful day to be together with everyone that's contributing to this cause and, really, this project," Childs said. "We are thrilled to provide new trees -- specifically, we're celebrating trees that we planted in Poplar Street Park which, you know, is just right here down the street from the government center."