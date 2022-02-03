'We came from dust and into dust we shall return': Macon observes Ash Wednesday

The season of Lent is here and churches are inviting everyone to prepare for Easter.

MACON, Ga. — 'From dust we came and into dust we shall return.'

People in Macon-Bibb went to church Wednesday to mark Ash Wednesday and the start of Lent where Christians spend 40 days spiritually preparing themselves for Easter.

At St Joseph Catholic Church downtown, parishioners came forth to receive ashes on their forehead in the shape of a cross.

It's a way to show repentance and humility before embracing the life and death of Jesus Christ.

"It is a call on us to be very humble in our own ways as Christians, because we are totally dependent on God," said Father Emmanuel Antwi.

The Juarez family says Ash Wednesday is important to them because they want to make sure that their daughter is exposed to spiritual abundance.

"We want to raise her the right way... to follow God, to follow in Jesus' footsteps. Ash Wednesday is one of the most beautiful, important things for her to know," they said.