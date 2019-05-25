MACON, Ga. — If you are still looking for something to do this Memorial Day weekend, stop by the Soul Jam Festival at Henderson Memorial Stadium on Anthony Road.

RELATED: Scene 13 with 100.9 The Creek: May 24-26

The funk festival has been running in Macon for 21 years. It was created by Central Georgians like David Lucas who were tired of having to drive up to Atlanta to see their favorite artists.

"It brings people together. People come out and have a good time," says Lucas, founder of the festival. "They've almost made it like a family reunion."

The festival will feature performances from artists like Slave and Pat Cooly, with The Bar-Kays headlining.

"The Bar-Kays were with the Otis Redding Band while he was still living," says Lucas.

And while some may be worried about temperatures getting in the hundreds, Lucas is still expecting a turnout of between 3,000 and 5,000 people.

"In 2011, it was a hundred degrees and that stadium was packed out," says Lucas. "Just come on out and have a good time."

RELATED: Here are the Memorial Day events in Central Georgia

Festival gates open Sunday at 2 p.m. and music is set to start at 3 p.m. For tickets, you can stop by Overtyme Bar and Grill. Tickets will be $45 at the gate.