Macon native appointed Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce President and Executive Officer

MACON, Ga. — The Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce has a new President and Chief Executive Officer.
In a press release, the Chamber said that Macon native Jessica Walden will take on the position later this year.
The chamber's board of directors voted to approve Walden after an extensive nationwide search.
Robbo Hatcher, chair of the search committee, said ""The interest level and response to our search from across the country was high. We had over 50 total applicants and many qualified candidates. We had an outstanding and strong committee leading this charge. Jessica Walden stood out to us, and we believe was the best fit for our community, and the ideal choice for our chamber. It just so happens she was already here in Macon. Through every step of the process, she continued to rise to the very top as the perfect choice to lead our Chamber.”
Walden has long been active in Macon's business and music communities, working with Capricorn Records, the College Hill Alliance, the Music Hall of Fame, and her own communications company.
“It’s an incredible honor to be selected to lead my hometown’s Chamber and join the team of the most significant organized business community in Macon-Bibb,” said Walden. "I look forward to jumping in and working with the staff, members and leadership team to move the mission of the Macon Chamber forward."
Walden replaces Ron Shipman, who served as Interim President.
WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING: