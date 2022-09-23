Macon native appointed Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce President and Executive Officer

Robbo Hatcher, chair of the search committee, said ""The interest level and response to our search from across the country was high. We had over 50 total applicants and many qualified candidates. We had an outstanding and strong committee leading this charge. Jessica Walden stood out to us, and we believe was the best fit for our community, and the ideal choice for our chamber. It just so happens she was already here in Macon. Through every step of the process, she continued to rise to the very top as the perfect choice to lead our Chamber.”