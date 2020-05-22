MACON, Ga. — This Friday, you have a chance to learn more about the five people who want to become Macon-Bibb County’s next mayor.

The Macon Chamber of Commerce is holding a virtual town hall from 10-11:30 a.m.

The forum will focus on business issues and 13WMAZ’s Frank Malloy will moderate.

Here are the five candidates:

Lester Miller: Miller is an attorney and a small business owner. He is also a member of the Bibb County School Board and has been voted board president three times. Click here for a full profile.

Miller is an attorney and a small business owner. He is also a member of the Bibb County School Board and has been voted board president three times. Larry Schlesinger: Schlesinger is the current District 2 commissioner in Bibb County and a retired rabbi. He's also a member of several boards, including Visit Macon and the MWA. Click here for a full profile.

Schlesinger is the current District 2 commissioner in Bibb County and a retired rabbi. He's also a member of several boards, including Visit Macon and the MWA. Blake Sullivan: Sullivan has owned businesses in forestry, real estate and venture investing. He is a board member for the Mercer University Innovation Center and The Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia and a member of the Macon Economic Development Commission and United States Lumber Coalition. Click here for a full profile.

Sullivan has owned businesses in forestry, real estate and venture investing. He is a board member for the Mercer University Innovation Center and The Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia and a member of the Macon Economic Development Commission and United States Lumber Coalition. Cliffard Whitby: Whitby is the president and CEO of Whitby, Inc., a company that provides construction services. He has also served as the Chairman of the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority (MBCIA), the President of 100 Black Men of Macon-Bibb and the Tri-Chair of OneMacon. Click here for a full profile.

Whitby is the president and CEO of Whitby, Inc., a company that provides construction services. He has also served as the Chairman of the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority (MBCIA), the President of 100 Black Men of Macon-Bibb and the Tri-Chair of OneMacon. Marc Whitfield: Marc Whitfield was the fifth candidate to qualify 2020 mayor's race. Whitfield says he has spent 35 years in finance, banking and business consulting, working for GEICO, BB&T, SunTrust and Wachovia/Wells Fargo banks. Click here for a full profile.

MORE ON ELECTIONS

How to check the status of your absentee ballot in Georgia

Macon-Bibb Board of Elections says hundreds of voters got the wrong ballot

Everything you need to know about Central Georgia's upcoming primary election