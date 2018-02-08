A Macon man accused of molesting two 6-year-olds will serve the rest of his life in prison.

A news release from the DAs office says a jury took an hour Wednesday to convict 52-year-old Tommy Tinsley on 7 counts – two counts of cruelty to children, two counts of aggravated child molestation and three counts of child molestation.

Following the verdict, the judge sentenced him to life in prison, plus an additional 40 years.

The release says prosecutors presented evidence that Tinsley molested a 6-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl, as well as had the children perform sex acts on each other between May 2015 and May 2016.

The two children testified against Tinsley in court over the two-day trial.

