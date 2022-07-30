Bragg Fam is here: Macon kids enjoy Bragg Jam arts and crafts festival

Children of all ages were able to jump on bounce houses, hear some live music, and do a little bit of art.

MACON, Ga. — The Bragg Jam Art’s and Kids fest in back in Macon with a new name.. Bragg Fam.

Children of all ages were able to jump on multiple bounce houses, hear some live music, and do a little bit of art like face painting and chalk writing on the sidewalk.

Vendors like Mercer University, The Macon Bacon, and more came out to offer souvenirs and resources to kids and parents.

Several parents brought their kids out for a little fun and festivities in Downtown Macon.

Asa Lambert says this event is a great way to end the summer.

“It’s so much fun. You know the music there’s so many cultural events you got people all around the community. I think this is Macon’s finest hour," Lambert said.

That event lasted from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., but you can still catch the Bragg Jam festival happening at the heart of Downtown Macon until 1 a-m.