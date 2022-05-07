Macon children's club receives MVP community grant to help at-risk youths stay away from crime

Campus Clubs plans to use their $50,000 grant to hire more employees.

MACON, Ga. — Campus Clubs is among several Macon nonprofits receiving grants to combat violence and pointing kids in the right direction. It's all part of Macon-Bibb's MVP program, where they awarded over $800,000 in grants July 1st.

Macon Violence Prevention is a joint effort from the city and The Community Foundation of Central Georgia to support nonprofits and faith-based groups.

Campus Clubs is a faith-based organization that gives at-risk youths access to education and programs like summer camp.

Steven DeGeorge says they plan to use the grant money to hire more staff for the school year and a new driver for transportation.

"It has been an awesome summer and it was a really great boost a few weeks in to get the news that we got the grant," DeGeorge says. "Now we know that we have the funding to carry that throughout the school year."

Camryn Jackson says she's enjoying her first year in Clubs summer program.

"We had a flight simulator and I like that because I really got like compliments on my flight although I've never really did a flight simulator before," Camryn says, "But I also like to to do art. There's an art room here so I can really express my creativity."