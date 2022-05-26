Macon chiropractor arrested for sexual battery -- again

The victim told investigators Bailey Phillips allegedly made advances at her, pulled her sweatpants and looked down them, and touched her tailbone.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon chiropractor is facing a charge of sexual battery, and records show this isn't his first time.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Bailey Phillips was arrested for felony sexual battery (2nd or subsequent conviction) on May 11. He was released the same day on a $10,000 bond.

But an incident report shows the alleged battery happened almost a year earlier on June 24 at his Vineville Avenue practice.

In the report, the victim claims Phillips touched her inappropriately several times. She told the deputy that Phillips had one time pulled the drawstring at the front of her sweatpants and looked down them.

She described a time when she was trying to leave and Phillips closed the door in front of her saying, “You are a very attractive young lady.”

The woman said Phillips touched her hip and tail bone, making her uncomfortable, and asked about her relationship.

The victim told the deputy she had never been to a chiropractor for treatment before, so she didn’t know the behavior was inappropriate until a female doctor was filling in for Phillips and told her it doesn’t take four months to reset a hip.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office told 13WMAZ Phillips was arrested at least three times in 2007 for similar charges, resulting in three counts of sexual battery and two counts of indecent exposure.

Records show Phillips went to court in June 2008. Two counts of sexual battery and one count of indecent exposure were dismissed.

He was sentenced to two 12-month probation periods; one for the remaining charge of sexual battery and one for the remaining count of indecent exposure.