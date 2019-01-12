MACON, Ga. — All was merry and bright in downtown Macon for the 2019 Main Street Macon Christmas parade on Sunday.

It all started on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Cherry Street.

Participating in the parade were floats of all descriptions, local high school marching bands, and law enforcement.

The parade and festivities lasted through 6 p.m., but it's not the only Christmas fun you can enjoy with your family this holiday season.

Coming up on Friday, Dec. 6, you can donate your gently-used winter clothing in exchange for s'mores at Newtown Macon's 'Scarves for S'mores' event on Poplar Street.

On Saturday, Dec. 14, enjoy a family-friendly Christmas festival at Rosa Parks Square complete with hot chocolate and s'mores, selfies with Santa Claus, and live Christmas music.

And of course, all month long and through Jan. 3, you can see the Main Street Christmas Light Extravaganza.

PHOTOS | Macon Christmas Parade 2019

