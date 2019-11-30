MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is reminding people to be aware of temporary road closings due to the 2019 Macon Downtown Christmas Parade Sunday.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, the parade will start at 4 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Cherry Street. The parade will travel up Cherry Street to First Street, right onto First Street to Mulberry Street, right onto Mulberry Street to MLK Jr. Boulevard where it will end.

On Sunday, no cars will be allowed on Mulberry Street and First Street beginning at 8 a.m. At 11 a.m., the following streets will be blocked. The streets will reopen once the parade passes and pedestrians are cleared from the streets.

- MLK Jr. Boulevard will be blocked from Walnut Street to Poplar Street.

- Cherry Street will be blocked from Fifth Street to First Street.

- First Street will be blocked from Cherry Street to Mulberry Street.

- Mulberry Street will be blocked from First Street to MLK Jr. Boulevard.

“No Parking” signs have been placed along the parade route. No vehicles will be allowed to be parked on the parade route Sunday starting at 8 a.m. and until the parade is over.

RELATED: Macon church partners with Meals on Wheels to deliver Thanksgiving dinner

RELATED: 62nd Annual Warner Robins Christmas Parade will see changes this year

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.