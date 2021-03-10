Macon church converts to drive-up worship during pandemic

They host weekly drive-up worship service in the church's parking lot. They started drive-up service in September. The pastor says it will continue through at least November.



Hundreds of people attend the church's drive-up worship. Some travel from as far as Milledgeville, like Deaje Brown.



“For a while I hadn't found a church that really connected with me. And then I came here, found my home,” said Brown.



Brown became a member right before the pandemic hit. She says she attended in person for 5 months before going virtual -- and now drive-up.



“Our pastor has been very positive, uplifting about every single change that we had. And because he was excited, he made us excited about it. So when we were virtual, it was great. And then we had the opportunity to come back and kind of be closer to being inside the church. It's just been a really fun experience. I really love the drive up.”



Pastor Paul Little says they wanted to step outside the box.



“We have great online participation, but we wanted an opportunity for people to be able to drive up and have a personal experience. And we see this as a safer alternative than being inside of our sanctuary,” said Little.



He says they're being flexible and adaptable. This opportunity has even allowed them to grow.



“We've seen a growth in membership, we've seen an increase in terms of outreach, we have to do things more creatively. But yet, still, we see it as an opportunity to do ministry,” said Little.

