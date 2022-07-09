'Pray for the government of the state of Mississippi': Macon church delivering supplies to Jackson after amass water crisis

After reaching out to a friend in Jackson, the senior pastor and his congregation decided to help in any way possible.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon church has stepped up to the plate to offer water and other supplies to families in Jackson, Mississippi.

Families in Jackson are facing a water crisis that has sparked conversation all over the country. One man and his church said it was time to step up to the plate.

More than 50 cases of water has been prepared to go to Jackson by Wednesday morning.

Pastor Andre Loyd and his congregation spent all of Labor Day putting together pallets of water and other supplies for families in need.

"Bethel has always been a church here in the city of Macon that people can always count on," Pastor Loyd said.

After a major water plant failure in August that caused a reduction is the city's water pressure, tens of thousands have been left to survive any way they can without drinkable water, and even more than that, regular hygiene is becoming an issue for many.

"Some couldn't even take baths," Loyd said. "It just took me back to the 94' flood that we had because of tropical storm Alberto here in Macon and people from everywhere came to our rescue to help us out and I believe it's our turn to pay it back and even pay it forward."

Over the phone, 13WMAZ spoke with Reverend Jamie Capers who has lived in Jackson, Mississippi for over a year. He says no matter where in the city you are, there is a struggle.

"Just the lack of availability of fresh clean water and being able to have good town home sweet tea." Capers said.

Rev. Capers says he's thankful for all of the help his community is receiving and if he could ask for anything more it would be to pray.

"Pray for the government of the state of Mississippi that all will come together and resolve this issue. That we don't have to face this kind of situation again."

Pastor Loyd said he and his congregation are hoping to make this initiative a continuous event, meaning sending supplies to families in Mississippi every few months until the issue is resolved.