MACON, Ga. — A fire destroyed an abandoned Macon church building Sunday night in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood.

Macon-Bibb Fire Investigator Ben Gleaton said it happened around 10 p.m. on the 300-block of Pursley Street.

He said the cause is still unknown, but suspects vagrants squatting in the building.

Gleaton said it was a total loss. He said there was previously another fire in the same building in February 2018, but it caused less damage.

Tax records valued the building at $200 and said it was built in the 1930s.

Community leader George Muhammed said it was Mt. Temah Primative Baptist Church and services hadn't been held there for decades.

Reporter Abby Kousouris will have more on 13WMAZ at 5 and 6 p.m.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

This is what we know about a beloved Covington community leader killed by a family member

They lost their baby. Now they're helping other couples through the heartache of stillbirths.

Kennesaw State women's basketball star player charged with murder

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.