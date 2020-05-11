Macon church, Harley-Davidson team up for charity ride to help 7-year-old with cancer

Money raised from the charity ride will go toward Antonio Moreno's medical expenses

MACON, Ga. — A Macon church has teamed up with Harley-Davidson of Macon. It may sound like an unlikely pairing, but it’s for a good cause.

They’re planning to rally behind a 7-year-old boy with cancer and raise money to help his family. Antonio Moreno has Stage 3 Burkett’s Lymphoma.

Harley-Davidson is sponsoring a ride to help raise money for his medical expenses and more.

It’s $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. It will start at Harley-Davidson on Mercer University Drive and end at Houston Road Church.

Pastor Billy Flowers says he wants the family to have hope.

“I want them to know even when storms are raging there's still hope and there's still people out there that love and care for one another and we want to be one of those,” said Flowers. “We believe Macon is full of people just like that -- that's why we're opening this up to anyone and everyone.”

There will also be an event following the ride and everyone is encouraged to attend. Organizers hope people will wear masks.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 8 at Harley-Davidson.