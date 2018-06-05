When Heritage Elementary students get back to school Monday, the landscaping might look a little different.

Dozens of volunteers from Piedmont Church helped renovate the school courtyard Sunday afternoon, adding mulch, planting and cleaning up the area.

Pastor Jerry Dingmore says his church is actively working with groups around Macon to help physically improve the community.

“We believe the church is most powerful when the church is not just hanging out together like a religious country club, but when it’s more of a spiritual hospital that loves and invests in the community,” said Dingmore.

He says his church is also working with Rebuild Macon on some other projects around the city.

© 2018 WMAZ