MACON, Ga. — The Bibb Mount Zion Baptist Church has partnered with concerned clergy and the NAACP of Houston County for a voter registration drive and census outreach.

During the drive-thru event, people will be able to learn how to register to vote and how to check your voter registration status.

There will also be sample ballots where people can see what candidates will be on the ballot.

Director of Community Outreach Sheknita Davis says it's important to make sure people know that voting matters.

"Everything that has come out with the recent indictment, or lack of indictment, or what took place in Louisville along with other things that we have seen that impact Black and Brown communities all over this nation, for me, it's very important that individuals understand that voting matters," said Sheknita Davis.