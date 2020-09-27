Macon church holds drive-thru event to get people registered to vote

Pastor Paul Little says they plan to hold more events like this one before the November 3 election.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon church held a drive-thru event on Sunday to help get people registered to vote before Georgia's October 5 deadline

Mount Zion Baptist Church on Avondale Mill Road had almost a dozen volunteers on hand to answer questions and help people fill out applications to register.

Pastor Paul Little says this was a partnership with 12 churches across Houston and Bibb Counties. He says they want to make sure they're doing their part to get as many people registered and to the polls as possible.

"We're in the midst of a very turbulent time as it relates to politics, civic engagement. So much is happening as it relates to injustice, so we definitely need to push an agenda of equality and equity so that we'll be able to see our communities come together for a better country," Little said.