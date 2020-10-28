New Life International Ministries and WellCare will partner together to host a "Community Holy Fest."

MACON, Ga. — A Macon church will host an event that hopes to help bring the community together this weekend.

This Saturday, October 31, New Life International Ministries and WellCare will partner together to host a "Community Holy Fest." There will be treats for kids, a drive-in movie, and a diaper giveaway.

Pastor Eric Bell says it's important to make sure people know they have support.

"We're taking the church outside the walls. We want to be really impactful in this Macon and Central Georgia community, so we're taking it outside the walls, we're taking it where ministry is really needed -- in the community," Bell said.