Garden of Grace: Macon church plants garden to combat hunger

MACON, Ga. — One Macon church is trying to help people struggling with hunger and hopelessness.

The Link Baptist Church planted its garden in March and has since given out over 200 bags of vegetables, while also sowing the seeds of God’s word.

“This is our garden of grace. We started planting in March of this year,” said Keshe’a Cochran.

She’s one of the young adult leaders at the church. The garden grows vegetables like squash, zucchini, peppers, cabbage, and more.

“A lot of people come out wanting the vegetables and just wanting to talk about them and everything, and it's good. We meet a lot of people that way,” she said.

Cochran and other members of the church think it’s a blessing that they’re able to provide fresh food for members of their community.

“We can't cook it for you, but we can definitely give it to you. That's the heart of it, the blessing, and being able to bless other families, we still get the blessing back in return,” she said. “The special part of it is being able to share with others the love of Christ.”

The church is located on Mercer Street off Napier Avenue in the Bellevue neighborhood.