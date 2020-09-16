The event is scheduled for this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MACON, Ga. — Many schools have already started the school year, but Greater Bellevue Baptist Church in Macon is looking to help students by hosting a back-to-school drive.

The church has been around for more than 100 years and is always looking for ways to help the community.

Students are required to be present to receive school supplies. The church is asking everyone to practice social distancing during the event and wear a mask.

Students will also be educated about the importance of voting during the drive and everyone will have the chance to register.

Pastor Derrick Thomas says he wants the community to know they have support.

"As I think about Jesus, man, every time he worked a miracle, he had a message, and every time he helped somebody, he imparted hope, so the message that we're hoping to impart to our community is that Jesus cares, and we do, too," Mitchell said.