The church is partnering with Farmers to Families to help provide more than 1,000 boxes of food.

MACON, Ga. — People in Macon will have the opportunity to receive free food throughout the month of October, thanks to a local church.

Unionville Missionary Baptist Church will host food distributions every Thursday until the end of October. The church is partnering with Farmers to Families to help provide more than 1,000 boxes of food. Each box will include fresh produce and more.

Pastor I.E. Mack says he's thankful to help and serve the community.

"I'm thankful that I'm a servant and I believe that every sinner was saved to serve, and I'm just glad that I've had the opportunity coordinate this, not for my glory, but for the glory of God and for the good in people that we plan to impact with this major food distribution," Mack said.