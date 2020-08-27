Saint Paul AME Church partnered with fresh communities and farmers to family to provide milk and fresh produce for more than 100 people going through difficult times

MACON, Ga. — A church in east Macon is helping out the community it serves.

The goal of Wednesday's distribution was to make sure families don't just eat, but eat healthy during the pandemic.

Pastor Kevin Moore says families should have enough food to last them for the next seven days.

He also says it's important to make sure that families are fed.

"East side of Macon and minority communities have been impacted the most, and so we really wanted to make an impact for our community so that they, too, will be able to have source for fresh food," said Moore.