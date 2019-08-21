MACON, Ga. — The Macon City Auditorium was built nearly 100 years ago to celebrate the city's 100th birthday. The last renovation was completed back in the 1970s.

"Everything in here is 50 years old. We have faded colors. Nothing splashes anymore," said Murphey.

Clay Murphey SPLOST director says the county earmarked $10 million for the entire project to upgrade your experience in these seats with new drapes, paint, and acoustic system.

Murphey says they need to modernize the auditorium with handicap accessible bathrooms and add a sprinkler system because the auditorium currently does not have one.

The first thing they hope to fix is the roof.

"We really have to get into the bones of the building," said Murphey.

Right now, there's no air flowing in the roof of the city's auditorium.

"It's cool inside, but it's really hot up here, so we get moisture on the inside of the auditorium, condensation," said Murphey.

Bibb County commissioners approved $1.5 million for architects and engineers to design the new roof and get rid of the mildew so when you look up at the big dome, you won't see dark splotches.

"Some of the biggest acts in the world have played here and played, but we have to help the gray old lady and give her a face-lift," said Murphey.

Murphey says once they get going on the roof, the rest of the renovations would be completed in the next 2 years, right before the auditorium's 100th celebration in 2022.

