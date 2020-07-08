What used to be the "hump bridge" on Second Street was torn down and replaced by a bigger bridge which links I-75 and I-16 through Second Street.

MACON, Ga. — Another piece of the Second Street Corridor Project will open up this weekend.

What used to be the "hump bridge" on Second Street was torn down and replaced by a bigger bridge which links I-75 and I-16 through Second Street.

City leaders are expected to cut the ribbon on what is officially called the Second Street Corridor Friday morning.

It is another piece in the puzzle for the Second Street Project, which was first talked about nearly 10 years ago with actual work taking place over the past five years.

In addition to the new bridge, the project features the Vision Block between Cherry and Poplar streets with future plans to put a park called Mid-City Square at Second and Pine streets.

Mayor Robert Reichert says they couldn't be more excited.

"I think it's going to be a way to the "spine," to connect all these different centers of economics. Activity will really catapult Macon forward into being the hub city of the middle Georgia region," Reichert said.