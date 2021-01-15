'Just a good time': New clay teaching studio and gallery opens in downtown Macon

Macon Clay is a new teaching studio and gallery space on 2nd Street in downtown Macon

MACON, Ga. — A new studio and gallery space for clay products is now in downtown Macon.

Amy McCullough is the owner and director of Macon Clay at 362 Second Street, next to Genny's New Beginnings and Fatty's Pizza.

Macon Clay does afterschool and evening clay classes for kids ages 6 and up. They also have adult classes and private classes.

"Anything from birthday parties to girls night out to family night," McCullough said. "It's anything you can think of."

There's also a gallery space, where there are featured pieces for sale from local adult and child artists.

McCullough used to operate a home studio from her house. She says she decided to open up a commercial space downtown after she decided to sell her house.

"It was time to go ahead and have a commercial storefront," McCullough said. "I had enough students and enough interest and just needed space to house all the equipment."

She says she loved being in downtown Macon because of its revitalization and bustling activity.

"It's been really good too, for Macon Clay," she said.

The response from the community so far has been great, she said. McCullough gets plenty of foot traffic.

"They just look around and then they get more interested when they realize it's an actual teaching studio," she said.

She says the space is large, and people can easily socially distance at the Second Street location.

"Just a good time really," she said. "It's a great way to spend an afternoon or and evening and you get to make something."

McCullough is looking forward to participating in First Fridays once they kick back up again, but for now, people can schedule a teaching session on the Macon Clay website.

Currently the gallery doesn't have regular hours. People can schedule an appointment with her to check out that space.