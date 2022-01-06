Macon clergy plan anti-violence vigil

Macon-Bibb set new homicide records in 2020 and 2021, and may be headed to a new record in 2022.

MACON, Ga. — Clergy from dozens of Macon's houses of worship are planning a prayer vigil Thursday against gun violence in the city and nationwide.

The event is part of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Rabbi Elizabeth Bahar says they will read off the names of Macon's shooting victims at the vigil.

"My hope and prayer is that people attend, participate and not just have the vigil be the end of their involvement with gun violence prevention, but have it be a part of their path and journey," said Rabbi Bahar.