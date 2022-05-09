'More than a basketball player': Macon co-workers celebrate former WNBA player and new Twiggs County basketball coach

Linda Burgess played professional basketball for 13 years on the Sacramento Monarchs and Los Angeles Sparks.

MACON, Ga. — Twiggs County has a new head coach for the girl's basketball team and her name might sound familiar. It’s local celebrity and former WNBA player, Linda Burgess.

Before she moves into the new job, her Bibb County co-workers and loved ones wanted to throw her a surprise party to celebrate.

Phylise Davis is friends with Burgess. She says she's more than a basketball player.

"She doesn't think of herself as a celebrity, she thinks of herself as a young lady who loves to play ball,” she said.

Davis is a developmental social worker and used to substitute for Burgess when she worked as a teacher in Bibb County Schools. She says she had no clue about her friend's past.

"Somebody else told me and I'm like, 'Are you kidding me?'. Basketball teams have drafted her, she's just been all around. She's been inducted into the [Huntsville] Hall of Fame. She's just so humble and modest,” Davis said.

Burgess played professional basketball for 13 years on the Sacramento Monarchs and Los Angeles Sparks.

Davis says when Burgess left the WNBA, she says she found her calling by teaching kids with developmental disabilities.

"She feels that's her avenue to give back and I understand that. They loved her because of her compassion and just what she's given back to Bibb County,” Davis said.

As Burgess moves on to her next career opportunity, her co-workers are throwing her a party as big as her heart.

“We wanted to make this special, so we brought in the balloons, the treats with her face on it, the actual basketballs. I just wanted to bring the court to the table,” says Kimberly Seabrooks, owner of Exceed Events.

Seabrooks says she and Davis have worked on events together, and she was asked to decorate Burgess’ party too.

She says she’s never met Burgess, but said she feels honored to decorate this party for her because of the work she does.

“One of my sons is special needs and he does require a little bit more in the classroom. Being that she’s a teacher, it’s certainly always a privilege to have someone who’s there to understand the needs of your child,” Seabrooks said. “So, for all that she’s done and what she stands for, I knew this was the right fit for me.”.

Davis says that Burgess was under the impression that she was coming to sign basketballs for a few intellectually disabled students, but she got so much more.

"I'm so surprised that they’re even honoring me or they're thinking about me because I'm always the one giving back,” Burgess said.

She says these people are some of her lifelong friends and while it's tough to leave them behind, she says she’s excited to get back on the court.

"I'm really elated about this new start and this new career. So, it's a way for me to give back to my community because I'm not from Georgia, and to showcase that women-- we can do it too.

Burgess hasn't coached basketball since 2002, but Davis says she knows she'll lead her new team to greatness.

Burgess has also taught at Central High and the Georgia Academy for the Blind.