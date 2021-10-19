Macon cold brews, scary boos and floating witches in time for Halloween

Ocmulgee Witches Float, Rocky Horror movie, Thriller Parade, ‘Howl-O-Ween Pawty’ help Macon mark Halloween

MACON, Ga. — If you’re looking to scare up a good time, downtown Macon has plenty of treats in store leading up to Halloween.

The main event, trick-or-treating, is set for Sat., Oct. 30, from 4-7 p.m. at participating businesses in the heart of town.

Maps and guides at information hubs will help you find your way to the candy.

The outdoor event promises a “spooktacular evening of festive, family-friendly fun!”

In addition to costumes, kids are highly encouraged to wear masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they travel from business to business picking up goodies.

Thriller Night Haunted 5K

After sundown that Saturday night, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Georgia invite you to “run like you’re being chased by zombies!” at the Thriller Night Haunted 5K at Luther Williams Field in Carolyn Crayton Park.

Race packets can be picked up beginning at 6 p.m. with the race starting at 7 p.m. The $20 registration fee will benefit youth in Bibb, Houston, Monroe and Candler counties.

Costumes are OK, but runners must make sure there are no trip hazards for themselves or others.

The course takes you through the industrial district, part of downtown and finishing near Cherry Street Plaza where the Hayiya Dance Theatre will host the Thriller Parade with choreography including Michael Jackson’s famous moves.

Do the Time Warp again

After the race, fans of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show!” can run over to The Grand Opera House at 9 p.m. for a $5 screening of the classic interactive musical.

Wesleyan College’s Cosplay Club encourages all moviegoers to come dressed to impress and have a chance to win the costume contest.

Beer Fest, Superhero Dash move to October

On Sat., Oct. 23, kids can don their outfits more than a week before Halloween with the Superhero Dash for Dad at the Macon Beer Fest.

“Superhero Dash for Dads ties in really well for Halloween,” festival organizer Steve Bell told the Downtown Macon Community Association meeting this month.

The beer festival, which moved from August to October this year, begins at 8 a.m. with the Pint Pacer 5K in the parking lot of Visit Macon at 450 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

At 8:45 a.m., children ages 9 and under are invited to dress as their favorite superhero to remind the men in their lives “to not let this villain, Prostate Cancer, get the best of them.”

The Rotary Club of Downtown Macon hosts the annual event that benefits Pints for Prostates, a non-profit organization that draws in men to learn about the dangers of prostate cancer through the “universal language of beer.”

“I love that we’re taking care of our guys during the month of October,” Downtown Macon Community Association chairwoman Karen Hix said during the virtual meeting.

Free $700 prostate screening tests will be available, while they last, for men at least 40 years old.

“Also this year, we’re adding (COVID-19) vaccinations as well,” Bell said.

More than 100 varieties of craft beer and wine will be available beginning at 2 p.m. for VIPS at Piedmont Brewery and Kitchen on Second Street.

Taps will be open for the $35 general admission between 3-7 p.m. at the corner of Third Street and Poplar.

One-mile “beer runs” will be held for individuals at 4:30 p.m. and for teams of four at 5 p.m.

Participants stop four times to drink a can of beer before continuing the race.

Bell urged downtown business owners to be ready for a crowd of more than 3,000 people expected between two live music stages.

“Only about 40 percent come from Macon and Warner Robins,” Bell said. “The rest come from all over the country.”

‘Howl-o-Ween Pawty’ for pups

When the beer fest ends, Barks N Brews will be serving up a “Blood Red Halloween Sangria Special” during its first Howl-O-Ween Pawty & Costume Contest.

From 7 p.m. until, costumed canines will compete for top dog. Humans are invited to dress up, too, for the “best dog + owner” prize.

“Pawtiers” could also wind up on national television. TLC’s “7 Little Johnstons” will be filming an episode during the event, which also features sales of Fatty’s Pizza.

Haunted house tales

Historic Macon Foundation also is getting into the spirit with Sidney’s Salon at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28 at their current headquarters at 338 Poplar Street.

Edwin “Itsi” Atkins, creator of “America’s First Haunted House,” will share from his book “Blood Manor” that chronicles the transformation of the former convent of St. Michael’s Church in Ridge, MD, as the nation’s premiere live-action haunted house.

Admission is free, but guests must register beforehand.

Bacon and Eggs Halloween baseball

Baseball fans get one more serving of Macon Bacon in a Halloween Classic at 6 p.m. on Sat., Oct. 23.

The Bacon are back for a final game of 2021 as they take on the Macon Eggs in a 7-inning classic.

Teams will be wearing spooky Halloween costumes during the game and fans are encouraged to be creative and compete for prizes with their own costumes.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and “ghoulish drinks” will be available at concessions and kids can trunk-or-treat along the concourse.

There will be pumpkin smashing and lots of Halloween-themed music and entertainment.

Tickets are $15 for box seats and $10 for general admission.

Movies in My Park

Friday, Oct. 22, the Macon Film Festival kicks off Halloween even earlier with the free outdoor screening of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” in Tattnall Square Park.

Everyone is invited to bring a blanket and watch the movie under the stars on what is forecast to be a mostly clear night in Middle Georgia.

The film is scheduled to begin at about 7:30 p.m.

“Movies in My Park” is funded by a Downtown Challenge grant from the Community Foundation of Central Georgia.

Witches floating the Ocmulgee

If you’re looking for a bewitching afternoon Sunday, Oct. 23, Amerson River Park is the place to be – and it’s just a short drive from downtown.

Witches, warlocks and wizards are welcome to spend a spell down at the Ocmulgee River for the inaugural Witches Float.

Costumed characters are invited to ditch broomsticks for paddles on their non-motorized floatation devices or a rented float from Ocmulgee Outdoor Expeditions.

Check-in begins at 2 p.m. and the first floaters set sail at 3 p.m.

The last shuttle leaves at 5:30 to head back to the start. Afterwards, a complimentary witches brew will be served at the Society Garden in Ingleside.

Registration is $35 per adult and $15 for children ages 16 and under. Proceeds benefit Macon Periods Easier and participants are encouraged to bring a feminine product to donate and be eligible to win prizes, including a $120 paddle excursion.

Participants must register at eventbrite.com by Wed., Oct. 20, to be eligible for a goodie bag. Late registration can be done by contacting Maria@abcbreathe.org.

Civic journalism senior fellow Liz Fabian covers Macon-Bibb County government entities and can be reached at fabian_lj@mercer.edu or 478-301-2976.