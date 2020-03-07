Macon Coliseum announces drive-in movie series

Family-friendly movies like Trolls and The Sandlot will be playing under the stars this summer

If you’re looking for something to do on Friday nights in Macon this summer, the Centreplex is offering up a drive-in movie series.

According to a news release, Spectra will be holding a ‘Cars Under the Stars Outdoor Movie Series’ starting on Friday, July 10 at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets will be $30 per vehicle and up to six passengers will be allowed per vehicle.

They can be purchased online at Ticketmaster, and buying an advance ticket online will give you your own entrance line for parking when gates open at 7:30 p.m. Advance ticket sales stop at noon the day of the movie showing.

There will also be a concession family four-pack available online as an add-on. It costs $24 and includes four sodas, four small popcorns and four candies.

If you choose not to purchase the add-on online, the price goes up to $28.

There is space for around 200 vehicles and the parking spaces will follow social distancing guidelines. There will also be on-site restrooms and concessions.

Films are scheduled for July 10 (The Sandlot), 17, 24 (Trolls), and 31 rain or shine. July 17 is a special partnership with the Tubman Museum.