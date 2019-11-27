MACON, Ga. — Coliseum Medical Centers launched a resident program in July with hopes to address the nationwide shortage of doctors.

They hope a new emergency medicine resident program will bring more doctors to Central Georgia.

"Either way, they come to our door, and we welcome them, and we take care of them," Resident Physician Obi Ekeledo said.

"It does not matter if you come without insurance or don't have any money," Resident Physician Kricket Davis said.

At Coliseum Medical Centers, most emergency residents share a common goal - help those who are sick.

"We take a look at everything as it comes in, and we treat it as a serious event," Resident Physician Paul Anderson said.

All of these doctors are part of the Emergency Medicine Program that launched in July that hopes to address a growing problem in the medical field.

"There is a national physician shortage, over the last probably 20 years we have recognized that in the medical community and in government," Emergency Medicine Program Director and Doctor Bryan Sleigh said.

Sleigh says medical schools are increasing the number of students, but hospitals don't have enough residency positions for all of them. He says older doctors are nearing retirement, so it is time for the younger generation to step in.

"A good example, Georgia ranks 40th in the nation on the number of doctors per 100,000 residents in the state, so we are pretty low," Sleigh said.

Currently there are 10 residents at Coliseum Medical Centers on a three-year track to gain experience.

"You get to do a lot of procedural work, and it is very practical," Resident Physician Massud Atta said.

Sleigh says residency programs like they one they offer will make sure there are enough doctors to treat people in Central Georgia.

"You have to have some graduate medical education, so it is important for doctors to get that foundation so they can go out and practice on their own," Sleigh said.

He added this program makes sure those without coverage have a place to go when they get sick.

