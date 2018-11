Public ice skating began this weekend at the Macon Coliseum.

Ice Skating is presented by Cherry Street Scoops at the Macon Coliseum.

Tickets are $10 per person and includes skate rental.

Military personnel can get tickets for $8 per person with a valid military ID and groups of 10 or more are also $8 per person.

Dates and times are subject the change.

Saturday, November 10, 2018 -- After Game Skate

Sunday, November 11, 2018 -- 1pm-3pm and 4pm-6pm

Saturday, November 17, 2018 -- After Game Skate

Sunday, November 18, 2018 -- 1pm-3pm and 4pm-6pm

Monday, November 19, 2018 -- 10am-12pm, 1pm-3pm and 4pm-6pm

Tuesday, November 20, 2018 -- 10am-12pm, 1pm-3pm and 4pm-6pm

Wednesday, November 21, 2018 -- 10am-12pm, 1pm-3pm and 4pm-6pm

Friday, November 23, 2018 -- 10am-12pm, 1pm-3pm and 4pm-6pm

Saturday, November 24, 2018 -- After Game Skate

Saturday, December 8, 2018 -- After Game Skate

Sunday, December 9, 2018 -- 1pm-3pm and 4pm-6pm

Friday, December 14, 2018 -- After Game Skate

Saturday, December 15, 2018 -- After Game Skate

Sunday, December 16, 2018 -- 1pm-3pm and 4pm-6pm

Friday, December 21, 2018 -- After Game Skate

Saturday, December 22, 2018 -- After Game Skate

Sunday, December 23, 2018 -- 1pm-3pm and 4pm-6pm

Monday, December 24, 2018 -- 10am-12pm and 1pm-3pm

Monday, December 31, 2018 -- 10am-12pm, 1pm-3pm and 4pm-6pm

Tuesday, January 1, 2019 -- 10am-12pm, 1pm-3pm and 4pm-6pm

Wednesday, January 2, 2019 -- 10am-12pm, 1pm-3pm and 4pm-6pm

Thursday, January 3, 2019 -- 10am-12pm, 1pm-3pm and 4pm-6pm

Friday, January 4, 2019 -- After Game Skate

Saturday, January 5, 2019 -- 10am-12pm, 1pm-3pm and 4pm-6pm

Sunday, January 6, 2019 -- 1pm-3pm and 4pm-6pm

Saturday, January 12, 2019 -- After Game Skate

Sunday, January 13, 2019 -- 1pm-3pm and 4pm-6pm

Monday, January 21, 2019 -- 10am-12pm, 1pm-3pm and 4pm-6pm

Friday, February 1, 2019 -- After Game Skate

Saturday, February 2, 2019 -- After Game Skate

Sunday, February 3, 2019 -- 1pm-3pm and 4pm-6pm

Monday, February 18, 2019 -- 10am-12pm, 1pm-3pm and 4pm-6pm

Tuesday, February 19, 2019 -- 10am-12pm, 1pm-3pm and 4pm-6pm

Wednesday, February 20, 2019 -- 10am-12pm, 1pm-3pm and 4pm-6pm

Friday, February 22, 2019 -- 10am-12pm, 1pm-3pm and 4pm-6pm

Saturday, February 23, 2019 -- 10am-12pm, 1pm-3pm and 4pm-6pm

